Sneaker Con coming to Cleveland, thousands expected to shop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sneaker Con coined as “The greatest sneaker show on earth” will be in Cleveland Saturday, March 16, and sneakerheads can’t contain themselves.
Tennis shoes have become a huge marketplace for for adults and teens alike.
With designs becoming bolder, its where fashion meets expression.
Two questions will be answered in this article:
- What is Sneaker Con?
- Why does my child spend so much money on shoes?
The answer to the first question is simple, Sneaker Con is a shoe convention for potential buyers, highlighting new designs and celebrating creativity.
Consumers all over the world travel to buy, sell and trade some of the rarest sneakers on the market.
According to Yahoo Finance, nearly 20,000 pairs of shoes are sold at Sneaker Con events.
Sneaker Con even has an authentication process called LEGIT for buyers to keep an eye out for fakes.
The answer to the second question is also easy.
People love shoes, Sneaker Con co-founder Alan Vinogradov was one of those kids growing up and told Yahoo Finance he first fell in love with the Jordan 13.
Consumers spend hundreds of dollars for a pair of sneakers depending on the brand the number could reach the thousands.
With that said, it’s an investment, so a child with a love for sneakers might not be a bad thing.
You could have a young entrepreneur on your hands.
Vinogradov held the very first Sneaker Con at a comedy club in New York, this Saturday the festivities will take place at the Huntington Convention Center.
- Address: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
- Hours: 12:00 – 7:00 PM
- Date: March 16, 2019
- Tickets: $25 + $3.16 fee
