Storm leaves trail of damage, Columbia Parkway closed (again)

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - From flooding rains to hail to high winds, a powerful storm that blew across the Tri-State Thursday left a trail of damage some communities are still cleaning up from Friday morning.
In Cincinnati, police are warning East Side drivers to stay away from Columbia Parkway through at least the morning commute.
The main east-west thoroughfare linking the eastern portion of the county and city to Downtown is closed between Beechmont and Tusculum avenues due to high water and mud.
This section of the road is dubbed “Deadman’s Curve.”
It’s not clear when the road will reopen or why the city’s public works crews were not out cleaning up the main artery overnight so it could be open in time for the morning drive.
Public Works crews are just responding Friday morning.
At the height of the storm about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, trees, branches, power lines and poles fell as winds whipped to 63 mph at Cincinnati Lunken Field to the mid-to-upper-40s in Northern Kentucky and in the low 50s at Loveland.
Tornadoes did not spawn, but the high winds combined with so much rain dumped in such a short period of time packed a one-two punch, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The 21C Hotel Downtown had to briefly evacuate all guests into the basement for safety as tornado sirens screeched. The all-clear came about 20 minutes later.
Cleanup also underway in Brown Co where siding blew off barns, and damage also was reported near Lunken Field, according to the weather service.
Anywhere from an inch to 1.5 across most areas.
A pocket of Hamilton County to the northeast inches left nearly 2 inches of rain in places like Madeira, Montgomery and Loveland.
