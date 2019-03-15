Thomas More’s Madison Temple named Division III Player of the Year

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thomas More University senior guard and Anderson High School product Madison Temple was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division III Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Temple is leading the Saints’ to their third national semifinals in her four years at Thomas More. She leads the team in scoring (23.8 per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), assists (177) and steals (86), while also blocking 23 shots. She is Thomas More’s all-time leading scorer with 2,147 points and assist person with 575 assists.
Earlier this week, Temple was named the Jostens Trophy winner, Google Cloud Academic All-America and the D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Player of the Year. Along with being named WBCA Player of the Year, she was named WBCA All-American.
Temple and the top-ranked Saints will play ninth-ranked University of Scranton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a national semifinal game at the Cregger Center on the Roanoke Campus in Salem.
[Release per Thomas More University]
