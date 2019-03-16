A chilly weekend!

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. However, chilly conditions are in the forecast. Today, temperatures will reach the mid 40s.
Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day! Rain and snow will be possible before noon. Showers are in the afternoon forecast as temperatures reach the upper 40s. The wet weather will exit the region before 7PM.
Dry conditions are in the forecast through Tuesday. There is a chance of showers Wednesday afternoon. (The First Day of Spring!)
