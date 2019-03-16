Fatal crash involving three vehicles in Highland County

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A fatal crash involving three vehicles happened in Highland County on Friday night.
The Wilmington Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened at 10:05 p.m. on State Route 73 in Washington Township.
Officers said Chase S. Williamson, 22, was driving northbound in a 2006 Dodge 3500 pickup on State Route 73 when he drove off the center and hit a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Debra L. Peyton , 65, of Peebles.
Cody A. Chapman,27, of Cincinnati was driving a 2014 BMW X5 was also traveling north when he drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a culvert and going airborne into a tree line, said police.
Officers said Chapman died at the scene. The occupant of the BMW was sent to a hospital nearby. No other injuries were reported.
Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time, said officers.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
