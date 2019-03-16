First FC Cincinnati MLS game at Nippert Stadium Sunday, tickets selling fast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The first FC Cincinnati MLS game of season is on Sunday and tickets are selling fast.
If fans do not have tickets, FC Cincinnati officials advise fans to purchase tickets as soon as possible because they are expecting to sell out.
Officials said to come with tickets purchased and arrive at Nippert Stadium early.
Officials are also asking fans to arrive early due to the size of the crowd and the new MLS security polices including bag checks and checks with handheld metal detectors.
FC Cincinnati will be playing against the Portland Timbers.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
