Police working to reunite Tri-State family with photos after car thefts

WILDER, KY (FOX19) - The Wilder Police Department is working to reunite a Tri-State family with their family pictures after finding the old images mixed in with things taken from cars around the area.
"Unfortunately, in this circumstance we haven't found all the victims and that's why I put it on our Facebook page," Detective Brandon Vance said. "I'm hoping somebody recognizes the old picture so we can get them back to the victim."
Wilder Police arrested George Gattis and Toshia Noel in connection with the stolen merchandise. Noel has since been released from prison but Gattis remains locked up at the Campbell County Detention Center.
“We’ve reunited people all week with some stuff -- bags, purses,” Detective Vance said. “This would be nice because the photos are worth everything to somebody and it might be somebody who is important in that persons life.”
Inside of a bag filled with art supplies were several old family photographs and the department is hoping someone will recognize the people in the pictures.
Gattis and Noel’s alleged thefts were believed to have occurred from March 4 to March 6 and have linked back to incidents in Florence, Norwood and Cincinnati.
