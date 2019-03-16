Quiet but Cool Weather this Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - So far this month we’re running about three degrees below normal. That should be no surprise and when I tell you this weekend will be much of the same, hopefully you’re not surprised either. BUT the good news is that this weekend is mainly dry with some sunshine too! Saturday will start with lots of sunshine with just a few clouds late in the day. High 45. If you plan to go to the parade in Cincinnati, you may want to grab a light jacket but bring the sunglasses too!