Sunday Mix to Rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -After a beautiful Saturday we will see clear skies overnight into Sunday morning.
Low temps by morning will fall into the upper 20s.
A weak upper disturbance will drift over the region Sunday and provide a chance of a flurry during the morning, perhaps a mix of rain and snow into early afternoon, then a chance of showers from afternoon into early evening.
Precipitation totals will be light and there should be no problems as afternoon high temps will climb into the upper 40s.
However, if you are headed to the FC Cincinnati game at Nippert Stadium Sunday evening, grabbing some rain gear would be a good idea.
High pressure and sunshine return for the start of the week.
Both Monday and Tuesday look great with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Rain chances arrive Wednesday with more sunshine and warmer temps returning for the weekend.
