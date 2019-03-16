Tyler Eifert returning to Bengals in 2019

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tyler Eifert will be a Cincinnati Bengal next season.
The former Pro Bowl tight end announced, via Twitter, that he is signing a contract to play for the Bengals in 2019.
The team agreed to a one-year contract with Eifert, according to an NFL Network report.
Eifert finished the 2018 season with 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, but his season was cut short after a broken ankle during the Bengals game against the Falcons.
Eifert has been limited to just 14 games the last three seasons.
