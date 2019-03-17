Chance of Wet Weather Today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Rain and snow will be possible before noon. Showers are in the afternoon forecast as temperatures reach the upper 40s. The wet weather is expected to stick around through the evening hours.
Dry conditions are in the forecast through Tuesday. There is a chance of showers Wednesday afternoon. (The First Day of Spring!) Temperatures will moderate heading toward the weekend. Mild weather is in the forecast by the weekend.
