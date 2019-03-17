Chilly with a few showers possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! There is a chance of showers this afternoon and evening.
However, most locations will be dry. Chilly temperatures are in the forecast. Daytime highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.
Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday. There is a chance of showers Wednesday afternoon. (The First Day of Spring!)
Temperatures will moderate during the end of the workweek. Mild weather is in the forecast by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.