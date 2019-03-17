Crash in Boone County leaves one person dead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A crash that happened Sunday morning involving an overturned vehicle leaves one person dead, said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said it happened at 3:45 a.m. on Walton Verona Road at Vest Lane.
A 2009 Saturn sedan was partially overturned near a small creek, said police.
Officers said they believe they found the occupant.
The occupant flew out of the vehicle during the crash, said police.
Police said they tried to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said officers.
The victim identification has not been revealed.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.