Evening Showers End then Clearing

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Any evening light showers will end and skies will clear out overnight. Monday morning lows will fall into the upper 20s.
High pressure will build in Monday and will provide sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.
Also, with colder air aloft, we will see cloud development that will have the slim chance of producing an isolated shower.
I believe most of us, if not all of us, will stay dry. Expect high temps in the mid/upper 40s.
Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday as well with highs in the low 50s.
Model guidance has backed off on Wednesday rain chances, but an afternoon or evening chance remains.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Right now, the period from Thursday through the first half of Sunday looks dry with highs climbing into the low 60s by Saturday.
