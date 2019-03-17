Indiana bank robber in custody

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) - Carlisle Police have arrested a suspect, accused of robbing the People’s Bank in Carlisle, Indiana on March 14.
Police say Mark Lunsford, 59, of Fairfield Township, robbed the bank at around 3:36 p.m. He passed a note to the teller, demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was hurt during the incident.
The subject left on foot and with an undisclosed amount of money, police say.
Lunsford was arrested in the evening of March 14 at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
He is currently being held at Deerfield County Jail in Indiana, according to Carlisle police.
Carlisle Police have charged Lunsford with robbery and will be in charge of the investigation.
