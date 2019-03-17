Police: Man barricaded inside residence with gun, has fired several times

UNION TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Union Township Police have been dispatched to a residence where an individual has barricaded inside and has fired a weapon several times.
The incident started around 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Hillview Drive, according to police.
Union Township Police Department are advising that residents stay inside until the incident is made safe.
Police have established a perimeter and have requested the assistance of the Clermont County Special Response Team.
Police have also blocked off parts of Hillview Drive, Loda Drive, and Ellis Avenue.
FOX19NOW has crews on scene and will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.