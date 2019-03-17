UC and NKU learn NCAA tournament destinations and opponents

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - UC fans won’t be driving far to watch the Bearcats in the NCAA tournament after UC earned a spot in Columbus, OH, in the first round.
The Bearcats, a seven-seed, will face ten-seed Iowa in the South region on Friday night.
NKU was awarded a 14-seed and a showdown with three-seed Texas Tech in Tulsa, OK, on Friday in the West region.
UK and Ohio State landed in the Midwest region. The Wildcats grabbed a two-seed and will play 15-seed Abilene Christian on Thursday in Jacksonville, FL.
The Buckeyes squeaked in as an 11-seed taking on six-seed Iowa State on Friday in Tulsa, OK.
Tip-off times will be announced later on Sunday night.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.