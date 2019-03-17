Victim identified in fatal Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The woman that was shot in the head and killed Saturday night has been identified.
Cincinnati Police Department said 26-year-old, Darian Wood was shot on the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue at 9:23 p.m.
Wood was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating. Anyone with more information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, text “CINTIP,” plus message CRIMES (274637) or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.