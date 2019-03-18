Bengals release Vontaze Burfict, source says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals parted ways with longtime linebacker Vontaze Burfict Monday afternoon, according to a Bengals source.
ESPN NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported the news Monday afternoon.
Burfict is no stranger to Cincinnati headlines.
The seven-year veteran made news in 2018 with a $112,000 fine by the NFL for his transgressions in the Bengals 28-21 loss to the Steelers in October.
He was fined for unnecessary roughness on Antonio Brown and James Conner.
This was the largest fine of Burfict’s career for an act that did not get him suspended.
Throughout his career with the Bengals, Burfict lost more than $4.6 million in possible career earnings for his 12 infractions in the NFL.
Burfict also served a four-game suspension in 2018 for performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).
The suspension centered around the fact Burfict was prescribed meds for a concussion he suffered during a game against the Steelers on Dec. 4, 2017 as well as a shoulder injury he suffered during a Dec. 24, 2017 game against the Lions.
This marked Burfict’s third suspension.
The league suspended him the first three games of the 2016 season for his hit on Antonio Brown in the Bengals’ playoff loss to the Steelers. He got another three-game suspension to start the 2017 season after a pre-season hit during the game against the Chiefs.
Burfict began his career in Cincinnati in 2012 as a CFA signee and played in all 16 games.
His 2014 year was riddled with injuries. The Bengals say Burfict missed time due to multiple concussions, a cervical strain and knee injury.
Concussion problems continued throughout 2016 and 2017.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports the Bengals had been shopping Burfict but could not find a trade for the veteran.
The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero commented on Twitter that though Burfict is clearly talented and young, his absence on the field due to injuries and suspension more than likely contributed to the release.
Pelissero also added that the Bengals save $5,688,971 in cap space with the cut.
The Bengals have yet to comment on the release.
