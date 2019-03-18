Canton man accused of beating girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, fatally striking his head on a headboard and wall

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Canton police released more details regarding the death of a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive on Saturday morning.
Antonio Hardeman, 38, was arrested in connection to Kai’ja Derohn’s death.
According to Canton police, “detectives learned that Hardeman abused the victim by hitting him in the mouth, beating him, and striking his head against a headboard and wall,” resulting in Derohn’s death.
Police first found 2-year-old Derohn on March 16 at approximately 8 a.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Hardeman was in court Monday morning to face charges that include murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.
His bond was set at $1 million and a new court appearance is scheduled for March 25.
