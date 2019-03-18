FCC fans celebrate during historic home opener

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The energy inside Nippert stadium on FC Cincinnati’s home opener was contagious.
“St Patty’s Day, First MLS game. I just wanted to feel the energy and be around this.” said FCC Fan Branan Foster.
This enthusiasm was not lost on season ticket holders like Jim and Sandy Matthias.
“We’ve been fans for a while, our kids grew up playing soccer. We love it, it’s so wonderful to see the city get behind a team. It’s fantastic,” said Jim.
“We even watched it from the start when they said ‘Are you interested in a Cincinnati team?’ It’s just fun,” said Sandy.
Jaclyn, one of the youngest fans, told us one of her favorite parts of the game were the goals.
Moments after we talked with that little fan, the team scored two goals just minutes apart.
A historic home opener that left the fans wanting more.
“The best sporting event in the city. Amazing. Whether you like soccer or not..come on down..the atmosphere is incredible. It’s electric. It’s awesome,” said season ticket holder, Josh Berling.
