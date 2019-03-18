Man wanted in overdose death investigation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A man is wanted on a four count indictment in connection with an overdose investigation that happened in 2017.
The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition Task Force is asking the public for help in finding 37-year-old Eddie Leonard Fairbanks.
Fairbanks is wanted for involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, procession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine for an overdose death investigation from October 2017.
The Task Force says Fairbanks is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, and is known to carry a firearm.
Fairbanks frequents Over the Rhine, West Price Hill, and East Westwood, the Task Force says.
If anyone has any information on where police can find Fairbanks, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
