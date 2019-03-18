Ohio to conduct statewide tornado drill on Wednesday

Ohio to conduct statewide tornado drill on Wednesday
Stark County tornado rattles residents, topples trees (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 18, 2019 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 3:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Emergency Management Agency will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning.

Schools, citizens, and businesses are encouraged by the National Weather Service to participate in the drill, which is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on March 20.

The drill, which comes during Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, is timely as multiple tornados recently swept through Northeast Ohio, damaging structures and trees.

[ What to do before, during, and after a tornado ]

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness says there were 39 tornadoes reported in the state in 2017 and 18 in 2018.

During a tornado, the National Weather Service says residents should “remember to DUCK”, or:

  • Down to the lowest level
  • Under something sturdy
  • Cover your head
  • Keep in the shelter until storm has passed

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.