Ohio to conduct statewide tornado drill on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Emergency Management Agency will conduct a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning.
Schools, citizens, and businesses are encouraged by the National Weather Service to participate in the drill, which is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on March 20.
The drill, which comes during Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, is timely as multiple tornados recently swept through Northeast Ohio, damaging structures and trees.
The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness says there were 39 tornadoes reported in the state in 2017 and 18 in 2018.
During a tornado, the National Weather Service says residents should “remember to DUCK”, or:
- Down to the lowest level
- Under something sturdy
- Cover your head
- Keep in the shelter until storm has passed
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.