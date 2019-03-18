Simply Money: Grocery deals you never heard of

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some of the Tri-State’s favorite grocery stores offer perks most shoppers have never heard of - until now.
If you shop at Kroger and buy a lot of store brands, you need to know about Kroger’s guarantee. Buy a store brand you don’t like, and Kroger will give you the national brand for free, as long as you have the receipt.
Another good reason to keep receipts - printed at the bottom is information about a customer satisfaction survey. Take it and you’ve got a chance to win $5,000 in Kroger gift cards. 100 shoppers win $100 Kroger gift cards every month just for taking that survey, too.
Try a food you don’t like at Trader Joe’s and you can return it for a full refund. Most people are also unaware you can use manufacturer’s coupons at Trader Joe’s. You can look for those using an app like Favado before you shop.
And for Meijer shoppers, the store often posts special codes for free items on their Facebook and Twitter pages. Those deals are for mPerk members, but it’s free to join.
Also, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get extra savings on certain items at Whole Foods stores
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.