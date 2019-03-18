Sunny skies to start work week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are in for a pretty good looking forecast this week with our only rain chance late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Monday is off to a cold start.
Temperatures are in the upper 20s under clear skies.
Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon and a high near 47 degrees.
Temperatures will touch 50 on Tuesday and then the mid-50s by Wednesday.
I do see rain chances late Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.
We will stay dry Thursday into the upcoming weekend with temperatures approaching 60 by Saturday and Sunday
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.