Temperatures Are On The Way Up This Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunshine will continue to the be the story for this afternoon as temperatures will rise to near 47 degrees.
Each day over the next week will be slightly warmer than the previous day, with just one chance for rain and that arrive late Wednesday.
Temperatures will touch 50 on Tuesday and then the mid 50s by Wednesday, however I do look at rain chances Wednesday late day into the overnight hours of Thursday morning.
We stay dry Thursday afternoon into the upcoming weekend with temperatures approaching 60 by Saturday and Sunday. This is the perfect first weekend of Spring as Spring arrives at 5:58pm on Wednesday.
