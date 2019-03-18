Westwood business robbed by man with gun, police looking for suspect

Westwood business robbed by man with gun, police looking for suspect
Cincinnati police are looking for an armed suspect in an Aggravated Robbery case in East Westwood.
By Natalya Daoud | March 18, 2019 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 8:01 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An East Westwood business was robbed by a man with a gun Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 2300 block of Baltimore Avenue at 1:10 p.m.

A driver for Greis Brothers Cash and Carry was getting into his company car when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money, police say.

The suspect took cash and checks and drove away. The victim was not injured, police say.

Officers believe the suspect is a 25-year-old man.

Anyone with more information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.