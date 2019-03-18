Westwood business robbed by man with gun, police looking for suspect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An East Westwood business was robbed by a man with a gun Friday afternoon.
Police say it happened in the 2300 block of Baltimore Avenue at 1:10 p.m.
A driver for Greis Brothers Cash and Carry was getting into his company car when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money, police say.
The suspect took cash and checks and drove away. The victim was not injured, police say.
Officers believe the suspect is a 25-year-old man.
Anyone with more information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
