Cat recovering after being shot with arrow in Butler County

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Vets in Middletown are working to treat a cat that was shot with an arrow in Butler County.
Joseph’s Legacy said they have reached their boiling point and is taking the fight against animal abuse to the Ohio House of Representatives.
“I want to say that we’re in court at least - roughly once a month and that’s really not good for a rescue. That’s not a goal,” Katherine Hartong said.
Hartong is a dog foster and legal advocate for Joseph’s Legacy in Butler County. She said the rescue has seen far too much abuse of the animals and not enough consequences for those responsible.
“We’re working on trying to get that changed. We’ve been in contact with the Ohio House trying to make the laws a little tougher. Most states are at three to five years max penalties. We’re kind of conservative and we’re sitting at one,” she said.
If whoever is responsible for the arrow in the cat’s back is found, Hartong said there’s a good chance the penalties will not match the crime.
“You know, the way the law is written, chances are they wouldn’t get much time. There’s just not enough... it seems like the slap on the wrist kind of deal,” she said.
If you know anything about this latest case of animal abuse, you’re asked to contact the Butler County Dog Warden.
