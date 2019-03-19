Cleveland police sergeant accused of soliciting prostitution messaged over 2,000 females while on duty, indictment shows

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland police sergeant facing 11 counts of soliciting prostitution in the First District headquarters parking lot was in court Tuesday morning for additional charges.
In addition to the prostitution charges in Cleveland Municipal Court, Michael Rybarczyk has been indicted by Cuyahoga County on three counts of unauthorised use of property.
According to court documents, Rybarczyk used social media to send non-work related messages to approximately 2,300 females. Many of those messages were sent while on duty, resulting in a loss of services in excess of $1,000 to the city of Cleveland.
Rybarczyk also illegally used the department’s law enforcement database system to obtain photographs and personal information of women, according to the indictment.
Court records filed in Cleveland Municipal Court allege that Rybarczyk solicited women for sexual favors in exchange for money, including paying $80 to an 18-year-old for oral sex and engaging in oral sex with a 25-year-old woman for $100 while topless.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A statement from the city of Cleveland shows that Rybarczyk was relieved of his duty with the Cleveland Police Department effective March 18 citing the unauthorized use of city property.
