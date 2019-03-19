Family of Ohio-native TN officer sue woman charged with hitting, killing him

CHATTANOOGA, TN (FOX19) - Family members of the Chattanooga police officer from the Tri-State are suing the woman charged with hitting and killing him.
Nicholas Galinger, 38, was killed Feb. 23 as he inspected a manhole cover that had water flowing from it, police said.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press says Barry and Gretchen Galinger asked for $10 million in civil damages and accused the driver Janet Hinds, 55, of negligence and recklessness.
The family members filed their wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Hamilton County, Tennessee Circuit Court.
Hinds currently faces nine charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with death, reckless driving, driving left of center line, failure to render aid, violation of traffic control, failure to report an accident and driver’s responsibility to exercise due care, the Times says.
Galinger received a police escort back to the Tri-State where he was buried at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
The Times says Hinds has not been charged with impairment-related counts yet, but the prosecutor’s office recently announced they would seek them.
They also says Hinds had four beers and a shot of liquor at a restaurant in Ringgold, Georgia, before driving back to her home in Hixson around 10:33 p.m.
Hinds hit Galinger and continued driving, but ultimately turned herself in the following Monday.
The Times says the Galinger family is being represented by Nashville attorney Ben Rose.
Rose told the Times Galinger’s surviving family members, including his two children, are entitled to damages because of Hinds’ 'gross negligence and recklessness.
