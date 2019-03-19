Heavy fire found at Evanston residence

EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are battling fire at an Evanston residence early Tuesday.
Flames are on the upper floors. Firefighters are inside and outside the structure, according to initial emergency communication reports.
There were no immediate report of injuries.
Temperatures are in the upper 20s and about 30 degrees.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.
Watch for updates on FOX19 NOW Morning News and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.