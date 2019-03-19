‘It’s imperative we become more competitive’: RedHawks fire coach after 20 years

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) - After two decades, the Miami University RedHawks are looking for a new men’s hockey coach.
The university confirmed they’d fired head coach Enrico Blasi Tuesday afternoon.
“This is a difficult day for Miami Athletics and our hockey program,” Miami University Athletic Director David Sayler said. “The hockey program has had strong historical success under the guidance and leadership of Rico. In addition, Rico is an exceptional person of character and devotion. In recent years, Miami hockey has fallen short of expectations, both within our conference and nationally. The NCHC is the strongest conference in hockey and it’s imperative that we become more competitive for conference championships and NCAA appearances. I want to thank Rico and his family for their service and commitment to Miami University and the broader Oxford community.”
The RedHawks hired Blasi to be their head coach in 1999. In that time he took the team to two Frozen Fours and a national championship game.
Blasi not only spent the last 20 years as the team’s head coach, but he also spent the last 24 of 29 years with the team.
He was a member of the hockey team from 1990-1994, captaining the 1993-1994 team.
The university says he is their first hockey alumnus to return to his alma mater as their head coach.
When Miami hired Blasi in 1999, he was the youngest head coach in Division I college hockey at 27 years old.
Blasi coached a total of 29 RedHawks that went on to be drafted in the NHL in his 20 years with the team. He also coached Stanley Cup winners Alec Martinez and Jeff Zatkoff as well as Tommy Wingels and Reilly Smith who both appeared on teams that lost in the Stanley Cup Finals.
The RedHawks are currently 11-23-4 in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC).
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.