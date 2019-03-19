‘It’s imperative we become more competitive’: RedHawks fire coach after 20 years

“This is a difficult day for Miami Athletics and our hockey program,” Miami University Athletic Director David Sayler said. “The hockey program has had strong historical success under the guidance and leadership of Rico. In addition, Rico is an exceptional person of character and devotion. In recent years, Miami hockey has fallen short of expectations, both within our conference and nationally. The NCHC is the strongest conference in hockey and it’s imperative that we become more competitive for conference championships and NCAA appearances. I want to thank Rico and his family for their service and commitment to Miami University and the broader Oxford community.”