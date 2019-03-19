1 killed in two-vehicle Anderson Twp. crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Anderson Township Monday afternoon.
According to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, A 2012 Nissan Sentra being driven by 22-year-old Deandre Harvey was traveling west on Salem Road. A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 64-year-old Robert Kyle was traveling eastbound. As Harvey approached Kyle, his vehicle traveled left of center and they collided head-on.
Harvey was transported to University Hospital for life threatening injuries.
Kyle was transported to University Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Kyle’s passenger, a juvenile, was transported to Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said neither Harvey, nor Kyle were wearing their seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
