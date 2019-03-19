The Last Day Of Winter, Temperatures Near 50 Degrees

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s the last full day of winter and we’re going to expect sunshine with temperatures near 51 this afternoon.
As spring arrives Wednesday evening I look at a mild day with a high of 55 Wednesday however look at clouds to increase throughout the afternoon. Our only chance of rain this week remains Wednesday late evening into the overnight hours for on and off rain showers.
Then we are dry Thursday through the weekend with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s by Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday with sunshine.
