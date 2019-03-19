Matthew 25: Ministries helps Midwest flood victims

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) - Staffers and volunteers from Matthew 25: Ministries are responding to the needs of flood victims on the Midwest.
The aid organization is collecting cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, diapers, clothing, first aid kits, and monetary donations.
Officials with the charity say they plan to partner with agencies in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and other states in the coming days.
More than 9 million people are currently under a flood warning.
Earlier this month, Matthew 25: Ministries provided aid to those affected by tornadoes in Georgia and Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.