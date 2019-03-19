Mostly sunny, seasonably cool

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Finally a quiet week of weather in Cincinnati. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool.
A weak disturbance will bring the chance of a few showers for 10 to 15 hours beginning Wednesday evening and ending before noon Thursday.
All the rain will be light and we expect no problems from this weak and quick system.
Pleasant weather takes over for the weekend with chilly mornings and cool to mild afternoons. Sunday cloud cover will increase as a storm lumbers out of the southwest bringing a couple days of rain to the Tri-State beginning Monday evening.
Right now, model predictions have the rain out of Cincinnati before dawn Thursday and dry cool weather for the Findlay Market Parade and the Reds home opener.
For the parade it looks like temperatures near 40° warming to the middle 40s for the first pitch at 4:10 pm.
Spring begins Wednesday at 5:58 pm EDT Wednesday.
