Police investigating after man pointed gun in 8-year-old’s face

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - North College Hill police are investigating a man who allegedly pointed a gun in an 8-year-old’s face.
Police said it happened Sunday night on Parrish Avenue.
The victim said a couple of kids were outside playing when a group of males walked past them on the street. One in particular allegedly pointed a gun at the 8-year-old.
“He was staring at us and then and then we said ‘do you have a problem,’ and then he just pulled a gun out,” the victim said.
Cincinnati police said the suspect was found in the 4800 block of Reading Road and was detained but later released.
The North College Hill Police Department said pellets from a BB gun were found in the car and that’s what they believe he may have been holding, but the actual weapon was never found.
The victim’s grandmother said this is something she’ll never forget.
“It’s scary... it’s unreal and I don’t like it,” she said. “Why is he saying he would kill an 8-year-old. What did the 8-year-old do to him. Even if it wasn’t an 8-year-old he doesn’t know anything.”
Police said they expect a warrant to be issued for the suspect’s arrest.
The suspect is expected to face a menacing charge.
