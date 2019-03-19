Police, shoppers warn people to watch their wallets after series of thefts

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police and shoppers are warning people to watch their purses and wallets after a series of thefts have been reported on Cincinnati’s west side.
Coby Murrell said that his wife was a victim. He told police that someone stole his wife’s wallet from inside her purse while they were shopping at the Walmart on Ferguson Road over the weekend. Her purse was sitting in a cart when it happened.
The thief, Murrell said, did not take cash, but did get some of their credit cards.
“It takes that one second to get your mind off what you’re doing, and then somebody takes advantage of you," said Murrell. “Somebody coming and taking advantage of us in our community really pisses us off.”
After talking to security staffers and Cincinnati Police, Murrell said he learned that his family is not the first to be targeted.
“They admitted that there was about 19 cases of stolen wallets being reported in this area," said Murrell.
Other shoppers said that there has been a series of snatchings at the Walmart and at the Kroger on Ferguson Road.
“There was one report where a lady was grabbing a bag of potato chips, had her purse on her arm, and the suspect reached in and grabbed this wallet right out of her purse while she was reaching for a bag of potato chips" said Murrell. "It’s so quick.”
Murrell was told that police have a possible suspect - someone who could be connected to several cases.
“There is some surveillance video of this person," said Murrell.
Customers want that person to be caught and cuffed.
“It’s time to get that person, get them into custody, and charge them with the appropriate charges," said Murrell.
Until that happens, Murrell and his family are doing things differently when they take trips to the store by staying alert and aware.
“If you’re missing your wallet, and you’ve been to Walmart or Kroger on Ferguson Road, maybe retrace your steps because you don’t know whether that happened to you," said Murrell. "You could have very well been a victim of this thief.”
Cincinnati Police said shoppers should keep their wallets and purses close to them when at the store. They also suggest keeping purses zipped or locked, and recommend remaining aware of people who are around you.
If you have information, call District Three at 513-263-8300.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.