Rain headed our way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Showers are on the way to the FOX19 NOW viewing area but arrival will not occur until early tomorrow evening, and then mostly in the northwest corner (Connersville, Liberty).
By late evening showers should be falling as far east as I-71. The shower activity will be light and hit-and-miss and we have no rain heavy enough to cause flooding and no heavy thunderstorms in the forecast.
By early afternoon Thursday the rain is gone and dry, cool weather will prevail until Monday.
There will be a bit of a warming trend with high temperatures in the upper 50s again by Sunday.
Showers will be gone before dawn Tuesday and a few chilly, dry days will precede Opening Day. March sunshine and warmer air will push temperatures for the Findlay Market Parade into the middle 40s and for the Reds opener into the middle and upper 50s. Right now Opening Day looks dry.
