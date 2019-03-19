Registered sex offender accused of forging documents to secure housing vouchers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was arrested by federal agents on charges of defrauding the government and making false statements, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Gary Wipperman, 57, is accused of creating fictitious court documents that included forged judges’ signatures in order to obtain housing vouchers.
According to an affidavit, Wipperman was convicted in Greene County in 1993 of gross sexual imposition and felonious sexual penetration involving a 9-year-old victim. In 1999, he was adjudged a sexual predator and required to register his residence every 90 days for life.
Attorney Benjamin Glassman said a regular data review conducted by Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2018 revealed that Wipperman had registered his residence at an address that is subsidized by federal funding through HUD.
HUD regulations prohibit any individual who is subject to a state lifetime sex offender registration requirement from receiving assistance from HUD.
Since April 2016 until at least Feb. 27, 2019, Wipperman paid a portion of his rent using housing choice vouchers.
Wipperman is charged with forgery of the signature of any judge, theft of government funds and making false statements.
