Upscale downtown Cincinnati restaurant closing, reports say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Upscale Brazilian steakhouse Boi Na Braza is closing its doors for good at the end of March, the Cincinnati Business Courier reports.
The fine-dining restaurant has called the Carew Tower on Fountain Square home for more than 11 years, the report says.
They say the restaurant told diners that it will serve its last dinner at 441 Vine Street on March 30.
Boi Na Braza says they’re moving to a new address but did not say where it would be or when it would open, BizJournals says.
