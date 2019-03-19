Wrong-way crash that killed Mason family of 3 being investigated as vehicular homicide

MASON, OH (FOX19) - The wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 near Dayton Sunday that killed a Mason family of 3 is being investigated as a vehicular homicide.
Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, died in the accident on southbound I-75 between Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Sunday, police confirmed Monday morning.
The update on the investigation came late Tuesday morning from Moraine police.
Police say that as a result of this type of investigation, the driver of the 2015 Kia Forte that hit and killed the Thompson family in their Toyta Camry is only be identified as a 21-year-old woman.
As of Monday, police say the woman is listed in serious, but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.
Police also said Monday alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Tuesday, police said their preliminary investigation confirmed the Kia Forte was traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash.
They also said investigators confirmed the Kia Forte crossed over the median near mile marker 49 by using the paved turn-around restricted for authorized and emergency vehicles only.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and a technical reconstruction of the crash will take place.
“This is horrific. Not only so we have two adults that were involved but we have a child, a 10-year-old child that’s lost their life because of this crash. It’s just absolutely tragic," Sgt. Andrew Parish said.
A spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools confirms that Karen taught for CPS for many years.
“Karen was a tremendous teacher for many years with Cincinnati Public Schools, working particularly with students with special needs. She will be missed by the entire CPS community,” said Lauren Worley, Chief Communications Officer for CPS, on Twitter.
Tessa attended St. Susanna Parish School in Mason, said Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason City Schools.
