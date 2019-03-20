Another landslide impacts traffic on Columbia Parkway

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another landslide is impacting traffic on Columbia Parkway,
“City crews are currently addressing an active landslide moving along Columbia Pkwy between Torrence & Kemper,” Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders announced early Wednesday.
Only one westbound lane is open for the morning commute heading into downtown Cincinnati, he said.
Eastbound lanes are open.
This comes as Cincinnati City Council is scheduled to adopt a motion at their 2 p.m. meeting Wednesday declaring an emergency over all the recent landslides and “the Columbia Parkway Retaining Wall Failure," city records show.
Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee passed the measure earlier this week, on Monday.
This will allow city officials to use “whatever capital dollars” they need to repair and stabilize the “failing” retaining wall along Columbia Parkway and landslide issues, according to the motion.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman introduced the legislation Friday and said homes at the top of the hill are at risk.
Columbia Parkway has experienced “significant landslide activity in the past several weeks" and a permanent solution is estimated to cost $10 million, City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote in a memo to City Council earlier this month, on March 11.
The city already has expended over $145,000 in 2018 and 2019 for Columbia Parkway landslide cleanups, according to another memo he wrote them last month, on Feb. 15.
“While the overall condition of the uphill retaining walls along the parkway is good, the slopes above the walls continue to slough off and spill debris over the walls due to decay and deterioration that has occurred over the years,” he wrote.
“These landslides pose a safety risk to users of the parkway. In addition to requiring several extended road closures, which pose inconveniences to the public, these landslides require the Administration to divert already limited City resources toward time consuming and costly emergency cleanup efforts. This includes having to temporarily reassign staff from various City departments to assist with road closures and cleanup duties, meaning they are pulled from other maintenance assignments such as pothole repair.
“One recent landslide in late February caused a mid-slope crib retaining wall failure that necessitated an emergency repair contract at a cost of approximately $1 million, which Council approved funding for last week.”
This landslide activity is not new, and in fact has been an ongoing maintenance concern and potential hazard to the public, according to the city manager.
“Recently, however, there are concerns that the landslide activity has increased in frequency and requires quick action to address the underlying issues,” Duhaney wrote to City Council.
City officials are working with the Ohio Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) on a comprehensive report that will outline preliminary engineering approaches and cost estimates for the development of a permanent solution that would improve stabilization to the slopes and “more certainty and safety to Columbia Parkway users," his memo states.
“While the evaluation process is ongoing, the initial intent is to construct a new retaining system to supplement the existing walls along the parkway,” Duhaney wrote. "The report will outline specifics in greater detail.
“The rough construction cost for a permanent solution from the Bains Street exit to Torrence Parkway is estimated at $10 million. The Administration is currently reviewing possible funding options.”
A report is expected by month’s end. At that point, a draft funding ordinance for Council’s review and consideration will be presented, according to Duhaney.
“The constant closing of the Parkway,” he wrote, “is incredibly inconvenient to the thousands of commuters who rely on it everyday; however, closing it is necessary to allow City workers to address the public safety risks posed by the landslides.
“Please know the Administration is working as quickly as possible to find an engineering solution and the necessary funding required to start the work as soon as possible.”
