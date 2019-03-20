Couple seeking information after son is forced off road, injured in crash

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - A young Boone County man is recovering from facial injuries after he said another driver ran him off the highway and then drove off.
Steve Phelps said that his 20-year-old son Cooper was getting off the I-75 South Walton exit when another vehicle ran him off the highway.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
“We’re just trying to understand what happened, and hopefully they can be aware, and it won’t happen again," said Phelps. “They just came over aggressively, which forced him off the road and then into the trees.”
The crash made so much noise, Phelps said, it prompted people who were in a building off the exit and down the road to call 911. Yet, the other driver involved, according to Phelps, did not even hit the brakes.
“He [Cooper] could have been killed, and the next person might be, so they need to be aware of what they’re doing and adjust their driving habits,” said Phelps.
A witness came to Cooper’s rescue. Cooper made it out alive, but not without injuries.
"I"m incredibly grateful to them [witness] for stopping and helping," said Phelps. “He has 26 stitches on his face and his ear. At least one tree limb or more came through the windshield and hit him on the right side of his head.”
Cooper’s car will need much more than a few repairs. Phelps said it is totaled.
Phelps is now asking for information. He wants to know what led up to the crash and why it happened. He fears it may have been the result of reckless driving or road rage.
Either way, he has a message for the other driver involved: calm down and slow down because the next time could be worst.
“Nobody has to get hurt in order to get where you’re going, so please be nice to each other," said Phelps.
Witnesses described the other car as a black SUV. If you have any information, call police.
