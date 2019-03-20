Coroner responds to crash on ramp to I-75 rest stop in Butler Co

LIBERTY TWP, OH (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash in Butler County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rescue crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the crash involving a sport utility vehicle that struck the back of a semi tractor-trailer on the entrance ramp to the rest stop on northbound Interstate 75, a patrol dispatcher said.
The rest stop is located between Kyles Station Road and Ohio 63 in Liberty Township.
Initial reports stated one person was trapped.
Liberty Township sent a fire engine and an ambulance, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Another crash occurred shortly after nearby on the southbound side of the highway, dispatchers confirmed.
A minor injury was reported when one vehicle rolled over on southbound I-75 the entrance ramp to westbound Ohio 129.
