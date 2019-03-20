Dog revived at Mt. Airy apartment fire

MT. AIRY, OH (FOX19) - A dog had to be revived and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation when fire broke out in a Mt. Airy apartment building early Wednesday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
They responded to the 2900 block of High Forest Lane near Colerain Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Fire crews received reports of fire in the building and people on the third floor trying to use an extinguisher to douse flames.
They found fire in the kitchen of a third floor apartment and promptly knocked it down.
Residents were told to remain inside their apartments for their own safety.
The cause is under investigation.
