Expect Rain Showers Late This Evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Spring officially arrives this evening and with it some rain showers on the way. Look for a early sun and cloud mix as clouds increase this afternoon and a high of 56. Rain showers develop after 5 PM into the overnight hours they will taper Thursday morning overnight lows in the low 40s.
We are dry Thursday afternoon through Sunday as the temperatures will rebound from near 50 Thursday back into the mid 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.
Looking ahead we are about one week from Opening Day and as of now it looks dry with temperatures in the mid 50s we will keep you posted.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.