Findlay Market throwing an Opening Day Parade party

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s the party before the party.
The folks at Findlay Market say they decided to throw a party since the Opening Day parade is 100.
It’s free and open to the public but you’re asked to go to Eventbrite to register for tickets.
The party is this Saturday, March 23, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Moerlein’s Bockfest Hall, 1619 Moore Street, Cincinnati.
There will be free cupcakes, free frozen yogurt, free entertainment, a keg tapping and lots more.
Dave Hawkins will perform his special song for the 100th Opening Day at 7 p.m.
Food from Eli’s BBQ, Bouchard’s Pasta, Lubecker, and Graeter’s Ice Cream will all be for sale and there will be drinks from Moerlein.
There’s a costume contest from 6 to 7pm. All ages are welcome. The winners will be announced at 7pm. The theme is: Showcase your best 100th Findlay Market Parade or Party Costume.
Other items of interest include arts and crafts activities for children from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, the Cincinnati Transit Historical Society will have their vintage Cincinnati bus available for tour, and the Flying Pig Marathon will have their float in the garage space next to Bockfest Hall so you can see them putting on the finishing touches.
