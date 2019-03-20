Man arrested, charged with ‘causing the death of’ Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the death of a 36-year-old Cincinnati woman.
Police responded Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a dead person on the 600 block of Forest Avenue. First responders found the victim unresponsive inside a home. Marquita Westbrook was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rico Murph was arrested hours later around 3 p.m. Police say he has been charged “with causing the death of” the victim.
The homicide investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.