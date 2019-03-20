Mom throws kids from third story of building to save them from fire

DES MOINES, IA (WHO-DT/CNN) - An incredible rescue was caught on video by police officers’ body cameras in Iowa.
They responded to a devastating apartment fire and helped save a mother and her three young children.
Trapped inside on the burning third story was O'Sheana Harrison and her kids, all under the age of 3. Four officers are being hailed as heroes for their efforts to save the family.
"When I opened the door, it was like a wall of thick smoke," Harrison said.
Desperate to save her kids, Harrison made the only choice she had. Officer Cole Johnson was quick to act, telling the family to take a leap of faith.
"He was like, 'You've got to trust me,'" Harrison said. "And I don't trust (anyone) with my kids, but at that point in time all I thought was I had to get them out."
The officers tried to comfort the kids until they could rescue their mom.
"You guys want to go sit in the car and stay warm?" says one officer in the video. "Hi, honey, how are you? I will keep you warm. Let's turn the heat on, alright? Your mommy is going to be OK."
Officials say the fire remains under investigation.
"I can't say thank you enough to them," Harrison said. "I owe them the world, because they saved my world."
